Top track

The Joy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VIRAGE PRÉSENTE: MAD REY, ANDY4000, GOLDIE B

Virage
Sat, 10 Aug, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Joy
Got a code?

About

🚨 VIRAGE EST UN LIEU QUI PRÔNE LE RESPECT ET LA BIENVEILLANCE ENVERS TOUSTES 🚨

L’établissement se réserve le droit d’admission.

Virage PRÉSENTE: Mad Rey, Andy4000, GOLDIE B, Paul Cut

Samedi 10 août

23:30 - 07:00

——

Billetterie (hors frais frais de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Paul Cut, Larry Houl, Goldie B and 5 more

Venue

Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.