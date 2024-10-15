Top track

Blackened Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GET THE SHOT w/ Kind Eyes

Eagle Aerie Hall
Tue, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blackened Sun
Got a code?

About

Quebec hardcore takes over Sin City Tuesday October 15th at Eagle Hall with GET THE SHOT, with special guests KIND EYES and more!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kind Eyes, Get The Shot

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.