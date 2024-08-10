DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Official after party for the Tampa Noles Block Party
Presented by House Hats x Tampa Noles
Featuring a secret Special Guest headliner appearance!
Must have DICE event ticket for entry.
VIP/Rooftop access for FSU Block Party attendees with wristbands.
