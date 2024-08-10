DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Hats Special Guest at 1920

1920 Ybor
Sat, 10 Aug, 5:00 pm
GigsTampa
$24.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Official after party for the Tampa Noles Block Party

Presented by House Hats x Tampa Noles

Featuring a secret Special Guest headliner appearance!

Must have DICE event ticket for entry.
VIP/Rooftop access for FSU Block Party attendees with wristbands.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by House Hats LLC.
$
Lineup

Venue

1920 Ybor

1920 East 7th Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33605, United States
Doors open5:00 pm
1198 capacity

