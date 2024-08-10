DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Haters Club dodge any specific genre by blending americana and punk influences into hook laden indie rock songs, Cult Vibes take you out into the wide open spaces of dancey cosmic new wave post punk jams and Full Catholic weave psych pop and dream ro...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.