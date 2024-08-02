DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Weird Disco Club Night

Paper Dress Vintage
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Yes, yes, yes, we're back for another Weird Disco session at Paper Dress Vintage with some delightful synth beats alongside the usual cool exotic jams, italo, post-punk, classic disco, 80s & psych bangers 🔥🔥

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Disco & Flash Delirium.

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352a Mare Street, London, E8 1HR, United Kingdom
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends2:30 am
120 capacity

