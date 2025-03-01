Top track

The Lazer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Personal Trainer

CHALK
Sat, 1 Mar 2025, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £18.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Lazer
Got a code?

About Personal Trainer

Led by multi-instrumentalist Willem Smit – and with an ever-changing lineup – Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer began as a love letter to the indie scene. The group’s debut album, Big Love Blanket, was released in 2022, complete with bass heavy riffs a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

If you like pop music to keep you on your toes, Amsterdam’s Personal Trainer provide that service fulsomely on their superb second album. Essentially the project of Willem Smit (working with co-producer / collaborator Casper van der Lans) on record and a b...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.