Led by multi-instrumentalist Willem Smit – and with an ever-changing lineup – Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer began as a love letter to the indie scene. The group’s debut album, Big Love Blanket, was released in 2022, complete with bass heavy riffs a
If you like pop music to keep you on your toes, Amsterdam’s Personal Trainer provide that service fulsomely on their superb second album. Essentially the project of Willem Smit (working with co-producer / collaborator Casper van der Lans) on record and a b...
