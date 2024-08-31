Top track

Makeshift Art Bar - Inertia

Makeshift Art Bar + chest.

Supersonic
Sat, 31 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Makeshift Art Bar - Inertia
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Gilla Band, DITZ & IDLES

MAKESHIFT ART BAR*
(Post punk noise - Belfast, UK)
chest.
(Crank wave - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée priorita...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

