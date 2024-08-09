DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1X4X9 residue Album Release

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsPasadena
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Arthur C. Clarke's Space Odyssey series, Monoliths are machines in black cuboids whose sides extend in the precise ratio of 1 : 4 : 9 built by an unseen extraterrestrial species whom Clarke dubbed the Firstborn and who he suggests are the earliest highl...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

