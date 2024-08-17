DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Freq x Limit x Livin' Rooftop Party

Headrow House
Sat, 17 Aug, 1:00 pm
PartyLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A huge collaboration between some of the norths most respected brands, taking over Headrow rooftop for a day party with Luke Reynolds, Mezla , Roya Brehl, Ewan Hawkes and Giorgio from 1pm til 10pm!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open1:00 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

