The DJ-producer is formally trained in guitar, drums, bass and percussion, has worked with Lyon’s National Orchestra, and uses his diverse accomplished background to influence projects across genres including jazz, pop and dance. In 2017, Folamour founded
Folamour, oui Folamour, sur la plage de l'Hôtel Amour le 14 aout 2024.
