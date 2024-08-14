Top track

Folamour - These Are Just Places To Me Now

Folamour à la Plage de l'Hotel Amour

Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
€33.66

About Folamour

The DJ-producer is formally trained in guitar, drums, bass and percussion, has worked with Lyon's National Orchestra, and uses his diverse accomplished background to influence projects across genres including jazz, pop and dance. In 2017, Folamour founded

Event information

Folamour, oui Folamour, sur la plage de l'Hôtel Amour le 14 aout 2024.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HOTEL AMOUR NICE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Folamour

Venue

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour

47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Doors open7:00 pm

