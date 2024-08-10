DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The End of the World Part 2

Purgatory
Sat, 10 Aug, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Yaughnit Productions presents: The End of The World Part 2! A party for all the late bloomers, sick fucks, and freaky little aliens. This time we're partying like it's Y2K with special guest performers, goodie bags, giveaways, and plenty more debaucherous...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BlackJeans, SoulDrippp

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.