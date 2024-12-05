Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto

Sam Quealy

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 5 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24.69

About

Auto-proclamée “princesse de la techno-pop”, Sam Quealy se place à la tête d’un renouveau pour un genre audacieux et maximaliste qu’elle considère plus actuel que jamais. Elle, qui a grandi en Australie au contact autant de raves que de boîtes de nuit, s’i...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

