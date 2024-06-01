DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michael Bird, red mesa, Chris Walker and B. Good

DROM
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chris Walker is a stand-up comic based out of Jersey City, NJ. He has placed in the Philly’s Phunniest competition and performed all over the Tri-State area to raucous crowds. His jokes consist of dating experiences, his tough, white, middle class upbringi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

