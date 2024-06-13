Top track

ESTA. - too fast

ESTA

SILO Brooklyn
Thu, 13 Jun, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

ESTA. - too fast
About

Francis Esteban, known professionally as ESTA, emerges as a notable American record producer and DJ hailing from Southern California. With a dynamic portfolio spanning multiple genres, ESTA has crafted records for a diverse array of celebrated artists, inc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ESTA. , Suavez

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

