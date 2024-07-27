Top track

Theo Lawrence - California Poppy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Theo Lawrence

The Coast
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Theo Lawrence - California Poppy
Got a code?

About

For the past 10 years, Theo Lawrence has been making a name for himself as France's favorite songbird. A truly one-of-a-kind Country singer and genuine keeper of the flame, Lawrence came into his own on his Austin-made 2023 LP release, Cherie, and on his l...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Theo Lawrence

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.