Dustbin Gravy

Dingus Khan

Heartbreakers
Thu, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£10.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Dingus Khan are sweaty, swan-bothering border folk from the Stour, who play the kind of inbred, Neanderthal indie rock that could only evolve in the cultural isolation of Britain's undisputed smallest town – Manningtree in Essex.

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

