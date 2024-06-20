DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mahalia Presents

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mahalia Presents:

Solomon + Tara Lily + Nia Smith

This is an 18+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Solomon, Tara Lily, Nia Smith

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

