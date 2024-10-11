Top track

Orchards - I Feel Terrible

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Orchards

The Louisiana
Fri, 11 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Orchards - I Feel Terrible
Got a code?

About

It’s been a tumultuous few years for Brighton indie/pop darlings Orchards. Primed to bash down the doors of the indie mainstream with their debut album Lovecore back in March 2020, instead the world fell apart (and we all know why), forcing them to take a...

This is a 16+ event, under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Gravy Train.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Orchards

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.