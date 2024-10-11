DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s been a tumultuous few years for Brighton indie/pop darlings Orchards. Primed to bash down the doors of the indie mainstream with their debut album Lovecore back in March 2020, instead the world fell apart (and we all know why), forcing them to take a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.