DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Diplo presents Higher Ground

Roundhouse
Fri, 27 Sept, 6:00 pm
From £52.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Higher Ground returns to London, this time ascending to the spectacular Camden Roundhouse for Diplo's most exciting UK show to date.

The globally recognised DJ, producer, record label owner and tastemaker is set to transform Roundhouse on September 27th w...

Presented by Labyrinth Events.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Diplo, AMÉMÉ, DJ Holographic

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open6:00 pm
