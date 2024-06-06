DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Molti dei gesti e delle parole che oggi compiamo nascondono ancora forze sociali e poteri oppressivi delle società del passato che, indipendentemente dalla nostra volontà, ci condizionano. In questo workshop ne scopriremo alcune e stimoleremo la nostra sen...
Ci teniamo tantissimo ad averti con noi! Se sei una persona con disabilità abbiamo previsto strumenti per agevolare la tua partecipazione. Tutte le informazioni sull'accessibilità sono qui → https://base.milano.it/accessibilita/ . E se hai bisogno di assistenza specifica puoi scriverci a: hello@base.milano.it . Ti aspettiamo una BASE!
Non usiamo contanti da un po'. Eventi, cibo, drink, biglietti: a BASE puoi pagare con carta, bancomat, Satispay, direttamente online su bit.ly/BISTROBASE/, o qualsiasi altro tipo di pagamento cashless tu preferisca.
