PriDE MONth Drag at Purgatory

Purgatory
Sat, 29 Jun, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hi gay! Prepare to be gooped and gagged this Pride Month. Sashay to Purgatory June 29th for an unforgettable night of sickening shows and SINsational sketches. Unleash your inner demons, I mean… divas with some of Brooklyn’s fiercest, finest drag artists a...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

