Secret Night Gang (Brownswood) + Support

Strange Brew
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£14.47

About

Come hear some of that joyful, jazz-tinged, street soul with sensibilities of disco, gospel and R&B for good measure.

Welcoming SECRET NIGHT GANG back to Bristol for the first time in 2 years. Since their last gig, they’ve been rockin shows’ all over the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LBE Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Secret Night Gang

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

