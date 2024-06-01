Top track

Ryder The Eagle - Autotango

Ryder the Eagle + Enjoyable Listens+ Oliver Marson

The Lanes
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"My name is Ryder The Eagle, and I don’t know who I am.

I’m a dirty crooner, restless biker, and a dedicated lover.

I sing from a wide open heart, trying to let the “real me” leak out from my chest like gasoline from a wrecked rusty tank. But who is that...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oliver Marson, Ryder the Eagle

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

