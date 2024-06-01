DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"My name is Ryder The Eagle, and I don’t know who I am.
I’m a dirty crooner, restless biker, and a dedicated lover.
I sing from a wide open heart, trying to let the “real me” leak out from my chest like gasoline from a wrecked rusty tank. But who is that...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.