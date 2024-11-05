DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hailing from Barcelona, Dame Area has left audiences speechless and breathless all around Europe, playing almost 200 shows in the last couple of years and generating a consensus: they are one of the best live acts of the moment.
Only in 2023 they have pla...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.