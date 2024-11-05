Top track

Dame Area - Esto me pertenece

Dame Area

The Hope and Ruin
Tue, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Hailing from Barcelona, Dame Area has left audiences speechless and breathless all around Europe, playing almost 200 shows in the last couple of years and generating a consensus: they are one of the best live acts of the moment.

Only in 2023 they have pla...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
Lineup

Venue

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

