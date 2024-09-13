Top track

Under The Rug - Lonesome & Mad

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Under the Rug, Basic Printer, Social Animals (solo)

The Coast
Fri, 13 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
From $23.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Under The Rug - Lonesome & Mad
Got a code?

About

Under The Rug, the Austin, Texas-based indie outfit, has crafted a unique, heart-on-sleeve musical journey over their decade-long career. Led by the dynamic trio of vocalist and guitarist Casey Dayan, alongside the deft musicianship of guitarist Sean Campb...

U18 Requires Parent or Guardian
Presented by Aggie Theatre
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Under the Rug

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.