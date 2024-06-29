Top track

Dead to Fall, Evergreen Terrace, Thy Will Be Done

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 29 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Kingsland Presents: Dead to Fall, celebrating 20 FUCKIN' YEARS of Villainy & Virtue, with Special Guests Evergreen Terrace, Thy Will Be Done, Locked In A Vacancy, & IKILLYA.

*NO REENTRY*

*ALL SALES FINAL*

This is an 16+ event / under 16 with guardian
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
IKILLYA, Locked in a Vacancy, Thy Will Be Done and 2 more

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

