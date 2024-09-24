Top track

El Kuelgue - Parque Acuático

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Kuelgue

Mon Madrid
Tue, 24 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El Kuelgue se formó en Buenos Aires, en el corazón del barrio de Villa Crespo durante el año 2004. Sus particulares conciertos en vivo, en donde despliegan su impronta ligada al absurdo y la improvisación, y sus originales puestas en escena, son el sello d...

Menores de 16 deben ir acompañados de uno de los padres.
Organizado por CHARCO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Kuelgue

Venue

Mon Madrid

C. de Hilarión Eslava, 36, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity

