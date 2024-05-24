DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sentinel Island Disco ft. Coco

The Clab
Fri, 24 May, 11:59 pm
PartyA Coruña
From Free
About

Besides being a record label and club night, Sentinel Island Disco is a DJ duo that has its roots in Amsterdam. Moreover, it is a fictional island where the inhabitants seem to have eccentric party rituals. If you want to know what that looks like, you'll...

+21
Organizado por The Clab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sentinel Island Disco, Coco

Venue

The Clab

Rúa Costa Rica 4, 15004 A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain

Doors open11:59 pm

