Our Large French Wedding: Comedy Play

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £35.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Author: Jean-Jacques Bricker and Maurice Lasseguet

Director: Asen Blatechki

Participants: Gerasim Georgiev - Gero, Evgeni Budinov, Svetlana Bonin, Rada Kairyakova, Hristo Bonin, Dimitar Zhivkov

This is a 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by someone 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
1250 capacity

