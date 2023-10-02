DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PRETTY LIGHTS (MONDAY)

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Mon, 2 Oct, 6:00 pm
From $75.71
About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

Doors close at 11:00 PM: Avant Gardner reserves the right, without refund of any amount paid, to refuse admission to guests who arrive after cut off. Being on line for entry does not equate with Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Pretty Lights

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.