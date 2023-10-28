Top track

Future Utopia - Children Of The Internet

Future Utopia

The Tom Thumb Theatre
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fraser T Smith is a multi-award winning, internationally acclaimed artist, producer, songwriter and musician - one of the most in demand creators in contemporary music today. He has co-written, mixed and produced 7 Number One singles in the UK, 2 Billboard Read more

Presented by Art's Cool.

Lineup

Venue

The Tom Thumb Theatre

2A Eastern Esplanade, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2LB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

