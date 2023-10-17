Top track

Funny Thing

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THUNDERCAT - IN YO GIRL'S CITY TOUR 2023

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $86.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Funny Thing
Got a code?

About

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@avant-gardner.com.

Thundercat Artist Pre-Sale: Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023 (10am local) – Thursday, May Read more

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Thundercat

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.