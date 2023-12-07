Top track

The View - Same Jeans

The View

Scala
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After playing to 10,000 people over the course of four euphorically received nights in Glasgow last December, The View are now ready to show the rest of the UK what they’re missing. The band - consisting of founder members Kyle Falconer (vocals/guitar), Ki Read more

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Spangled, Shambolics, The View

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

