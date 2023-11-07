Top track

Your Hand in Mine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Explosions In The sky

Albert Hall Manchester
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£34.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Your Hand in Mine
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Explosions In The Sky

Venue

Albert Hall Manchester

27 Peter St, Manchester M2 5QR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.