Top track

I DONT WANT 2 B UR FRIEND

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Devon

Nottingham Bodega
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I DONT WANT 2 B UR FRIEND
Got a code?

About

Devon at Nottingham Bodega.

This is an 14+ event

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Devon, Ricky Jamaraz

Venue

Nottingham Bodega

23 Pelham St, Nottingham NG1 2ED, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.