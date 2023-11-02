Top track

Hilary Woods + Jabu

The Cube
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:30 pm
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hilary Woods is a self-avowed outsider working across sound, song, writing and analogue filmmaking. Her fiercely DIY work ethic cultivates practices that are almost in call and response to each other. Evocative experimentalism and sonically heavy excavatio Read more

Presented by DM Generation.

Jabu, Hilary Woods

The Cube

Dove St S, Avon, Bristol BS2 8JD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

