Bleach Lab - Old Ways

Bleach Lab + Avenoir + Moon-li 历

Supersonic
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

Si tu aimes Slowdive, Boygenius & Broadcast, alors ce concert devrait te plaire !

BLEACH LAB
(Indie pop - Londres, UK)
AVENOIR
(Noise pop - Ganache Records - Marseille, FR)
MOON-LI 历
(Dreampop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Moon-li 历, Avenoir, Bleach Lab

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

