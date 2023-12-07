Top track

Samba De La Muerte

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Révélé au public en 2012 par un premier EP éponyme bientôt suivi de l'ovni Fire en 2013, Samba de la Muerte a traversé cette décennie avec la fièvre créative qui sied à ceux qui veulent, par leur musique, délivrer un grand souffle de liberté. De la pop sop...

Présenté par Furax.

Lineup

Samba de La Muerte

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

