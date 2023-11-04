Top track

You Ain't a Star

mssv (mike baggetta + stephen hodges + mike watt), Psychic Temple

Zebulon
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

1
Mike Watt, Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges and 1 more

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

