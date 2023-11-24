Top track

El Pets

El Sol
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Els Pets, grupo de larga trayectoria y de referencia en Cataluña, actúa por primera vez en Madrid para presentar su último trabajo de discográfico "1963" (RGB Suports, 2022), el 13º de estudio y sin duda el más adulto, honesto y rabiosamente pop de su ca...

Organizado por Els Pets.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Els Pets

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

