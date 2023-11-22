Top track

Julie Byrne - Attached to Us Like Butcher Wrap

Julie Byrne

The Jam Jar
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Julie Byrne + mui zyu

This is an all ages event (under 14s must be accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

mui zyu , Julie Byrne

Venue

The Jam Jar

Little Ann St, Bristol BS2 9EB, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

