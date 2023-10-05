Top track

Sons of the East w/ Lullanas

Soda Bar
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

Sons Of The East have established themselves as premiere songwriters and a brilliant live act, carving out a remarkable success story and solidifying their position as one of Australia’s most exciting and dynamic musical a Read more

Presented by Soda & Casbah.

Lineup

Sons Of The East, LULLANAS

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

