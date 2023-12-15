DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trás el lanzamiento completo del albúm APOCALIPSI, LEÏTI anuncia su gira por ciudades nacionales en donde tras sus sold out en Madrid y Barcelona, hará llegar el apocalipsis al resto de ciudades de la peninsula.
Leïti Sene es uno de los talentos globales
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.