Channel One Sound System Day Session

Village Underground
Sun, 8 Oct, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Who doesn’t love a daytime reggae session? Channel One Sound System bring us their penultimate session of the year at Village Underground, and this time it’s a daytime run from 5PM-11PM ☀️

This is a 18+ event.

Presented by Free From Sleep.

Channel One

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
700 capacity
