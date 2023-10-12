Top track

Shawn James - I Want More Tour 2023

El Club Detroit
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
From $28.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Born on the south side of Chicago in 1986, singer, songwriter and multi instrumentalist, Shawn James had a kind, hardworking mother and a gambling, drunk and often abusive father. His conflicted home life can still be heard in his music which can be full o Read more

Presented by El Club.
Adrian + Meredith, Shawn James

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

