DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their second album Ether Song, Turin Brakes have announced three very special intimate shows - in Leeds, Glasgow and London - where they’ll be performing Ether Song in full along with other favourites.
The band say “It’...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs