Top track

Jungle - Candle Flame (feat. Erick the Architect)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JUNGLE + LA Priest

Le Centquatre
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€42.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jungle - Candle Flame (feat. Erick the Architect)
Got a code?

About

Super! & Le CENTQUATRE présentent :

JUNGLE en concert le 25 octobre 2023 au CENTQUATRE !

.

Première partie : LA Priest

.

[ COMPLET / SOLD OUT ]

.

Jungle est composé de deux amis de longue date venus de Shepherd's Bush, à Londres. Leur premier albu Read more

Présenté par Super! et Le CENTQUATRE

Lineup

LA Priest, Jungle

Venue

Le Centquatre

5 Rue Curial, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.