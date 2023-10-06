DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan

Oslo
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan + Polypores

£16 - Oslo - 6th October 2023

____

Gordon Chapman-Fox was born in the 1970s and spent his childhood re-enacting Star Wars to the sounds of Jean-Michel Jarre, against t Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Warrington-Runcorn New Town Development Plan, Polypores

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
375 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.