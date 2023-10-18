Top track

the moss - Willie's Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

the moss

Hotel Congress Plaza
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

the moss - Willie's Song
Got a code?

About

Wednesday, October 18 with future.exboyfriend

7 pm Doors, 8 pm Show

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to One Tree Planted.
Visit onetreeplanted.org for more information

--the moss--In a musical landscape with fewer boundaries than eve Read more

Best Life Presents

Lineup

the moss

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.