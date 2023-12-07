Top track

California Stars

Billy Bragg

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
London
£36.72

About

SJM Concerts Present:

Billy Bragg

This is a 14+ event (Under 18s accompanied by an over 21)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

